FY2019 FCT down to 15m PS4*The US Dollar figures have been converted from Japanese Yen with exchange rate provided in Sony fiscal reportsResults for Sony Corp. will be added within minutesGaming Division - Q1 FY2019 Results (April - June 2019) :Gaming Revenue : ¥457.5bn / $4.16B (-3.1% YoY from ¥472.1bn / $4.33B - Q1 FY2018 )Gaming Operating Profit : ¥bn / $0.672B (_11.6% YoY from ¥83.5bn / $0.765B - Q1 FY2018 )This quarter, the Gaming Division accounts for :- 23,8% of Sony total Sales/Revenue (vs 24.2% - Q1 FY2018 )- 32% of Sony total Operating Profit (vs 42.8% - Q1 FY2018 )PS4 shipped : 3.2m (vs 3.2m - Q1 FY2018 )PS4 LTD : 100mSoftware sold : 42.9m (vs 40.6m - Q1 FY2018 )Software digital ratio : 53% (vs 43% - Q1 FY2018 )PS+ Members : 36.2m (up from 33.9m - Q1 FY2018 )There are now more than 924m games sold (without FY13 & FY14) and as of Jan 4th 2015 (end of FY14), there were 81.8m games sold-through !Therefore, at least 1 billion games have been sold since PS4 launchGaming Division - Updated FY2019 Forecast (April 2019 - March 2020) :Gaming Revenue : ¥2200bn / $2.37B (down from ¥2300bn / $20.90B - April 2019 forecast)Gaming Operating Profit : ¥280bn / $2.59B (flat from ¥280bn / $2.55B - April 2019 forecast)PS4 shipments : 15m (down from 16m - April 2019 forecast)Summary of PS4 numbers