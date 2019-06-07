« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair
0
Like
Likers
name : Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair
platform : PC
editor : Team 17
developer : Playtonic Games
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
110
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2737
visites since opening : 3396753
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair / 1 heure Gameplay



(ça commence à 11'40'')

C'est la suite de Yooka-Laylee.

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=171&v=MpqMF63ztKc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/27/2019 at 11:52 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre