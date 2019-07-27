profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
ryoporterbridges
Likers
ryoporterbridges
Death Stranding : Hideo Kojima présente Heartman






    13
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:18 AM by ryoporterbridges
    comments (25)
    mikazaki posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:25 AM
    fuking day one depuis le début je suis cette perle
    jenicris posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:31 AM
    Ryoporterbridges: https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/590003450180403211/604546958169866250/Screenshot_20190727_073315_com.google.android.youtube.jpg
    gantzeur posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:36 AM
    C'est quand même un délire crevé toute les 21 minutes
    voxen posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:57 AM
    gantzeur imagine il crève sur le trône
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:05 AM
    jenicris j’ai vu, pas mal cette deco ça annonce de gros clins d’eils à MGS
    jenicris posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:08 AM
    ryoporterbridges Psyco Mentis
    walterwhite posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:16 AM
    Aïe aïe ouille
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:24 AM
    *d’oeils
    gemini posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:34 AM
    Day one direct
    goldmen33 posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:46 AM
    L'attente est longue...
    gat posted the 07/27/2019 at 08:53 AM
    Mais pourquoi "21 minutes" bowdel ?
    gantzeur posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:03 AM
    gat peut être un lien avec les 21g de l'âme , référence au film de Inarritu
    spilner posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:35 AM
    C'est Sublime et c'est ouf comment on retrouve direct la patte Kojima, il y à du MGS la dedans
    kevisiano posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:42 AM
    Mathieu Delormeau

    Blague à part, encore du gros taf
    justx posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:46 AM
    brillant !
    gantzeur posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:53 AM
    gat par contre je sais pas toi mais j'ai pas accroché a la série de NWR ...
    spike1 posted the 07/27/2019 at 09:55 AM
    Huître Man
    milo42 posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:22 AM
    Il sort 3 jours avant mon anniv', jeu de l'année du coup
    gantzeur posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:27 AM
    milo42 moi 6 mois avant mon anniversaire du coup jeu de l'année
    neetsen posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:29 AM
    Rien à faire

    Ce jeu me laisse totalement de marbre
    goldmen33 posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:50 AM
    gantzeur moi 5 mois et demi avant mon anniv donc jeu de la gen cross gen PS3-PS4-PS5!
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:55 AM
    Faut vraiment que Sony fasse en sorte que Koji reste chez eux c'est pas possible à quel point ce mec frôle le génie à chaques jeux
    jenicris posted the 07/27/2019 at 10:56 AM
    ootaniisensei que Sony rachète Koji Prod, ou qu'ils passent second party pour plusieurs jeux ça serait énorme.
    milo42 posted the 07/27/2019 at 11:22 AM
    gantzeur goldmen33 Vous foutreriez vous de ma gueule les frères Mickey ?
    goldmen33 posted the 07/27/2019 at 11:40 AM
    milo42 https://youtu.be/cTrmk2UzbS4?t=106
