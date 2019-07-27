accueil
profile
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ryoporterbridges
articles :
35
visites since opening :
82560
ryoporterbridges
> blog
Death Stranding : Hideo Kojima présente Heartman
tags :
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:18 AM by
ryoporterbridges
comments (
25
)
mikazaki
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 07:25 AM
fuking day one depuis le début je suis cette perle
jenicris
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 07:31 AM
Ryoporterbridges
:
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/590003450180403211/604546958169866250/Screenshot_20190727_073315_com.google.android.youtube.jpg
gantzeur
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 07:36 AM
C'est quand même un délire crevé toute les 21 minutes
voxen
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 07:57 AM
gantzeur
imagine il crève sur le trône
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:05 AM
jenicris
j’ai vu, pas mal cette deco
ça annonce de gros clins d’eils à MGS
jenicris
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:08 AM
ryoporterbridges
Psyco Mentis
walterwhite
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:16 AM
Aïe aïe ouille
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:24 AM
*d’oeils
gemini
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:34 AM
Day one direct
goldmen33
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:46 AM
L'attente est longue...
gat
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 08:53 AM
Mais pourquoi "21 minutes" bowdel ?
gantzeur
posted
posted
gat
peut être un lien avec les 21g de l'âme , référence au film de Inarritu
spilner
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 09:35 AM
C'est Sublime et c'est ouf comment on retrouve direct la patte Kojima, il y à du MGS la dedans
kevisiano
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 09:42 AM
Mathieu Delormeau
Blague à part, encore du gros taf
justx
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 09:46 AM
brillant !
gantzeur
posted
posted
gat
par contre je sais pas toi mais j'ai pas accroché a la série de NWR ...
spike1
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 09:55 AM
Huître Man
milo42
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:22 AM
Il sort 3 jours avant mon anniv', jeu de l'année du coup
gantzeur
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:27 AM
milo42
moi 6 mois avant mon anniversaire du coup jeu de l'année
neetsen
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:29 AM
Rien à faire
Ce jeu me laisse totalement de marbre
goldmen33
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:50 AM
gantzeur
moi 5 mois et demi avant mon anniv donc jeu de la gen cross gen PS3-PS4-PS5!
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:55 AM
Faut vraiment que Sony fasse en sorte que Koji reste chez eux c'est pas possible à quel point ce mec frôle le génie à chaques jeux
jenicris
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 10:56 AM
ootaniisensei
que Sony rachète Koji Prod, ou qu'ils passent second party pour plusieurs jeux ça serait énorme.
milo42
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 11:22 AM
gantzeur
goldmen33
Vous foutreriez vous de ma gueule les frères Mickey ?
goldmen33
posted
the 07/27/2019 at 11:40 AM
milo42
https://youtu.be/cTrmk2UzbS4?t=106
Blague à part, encore du gros taf
Ce jeu me laisse totalement de marbre