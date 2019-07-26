I AM THE DANGER
Death Stranding
53
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
walterwhite
19
Likes
Likers
walterwhite
articles : 56
visites since opening : 122367
Death Stranding : nouvelle séquence de Heartman
Une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay où l’on voit le personnage de Heartman dont le cœur s’arrête toutes les 21 minutes
.



Vivement la sortie du jeu, ce casting 5 étoiles
    posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:07 PM by walterwhite
    comments (7)
    megadeth posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:14 PM
    j'ai hâte d'y jouer ^^
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:15 PM
    voxen posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:20 PM
    Le mec voué a regarder des sitcoms.
    gat posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:22 PM
    NWR.
    ging7 posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:40 PM
    La hype est remonté
    stefanpsp posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:57 PM
    Sa a enfin liker
    Se jeu sera l’équivalent de MGS, avec un casting 5 étoiles !
    ging7 posted the 07/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
    stefanpsp

    Je ne pense pas qu'il aura 1/4 de son gameplay
