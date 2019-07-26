accueil
I AM THE DANGER
profile
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
profile
walterwhite
lifestream dashboard
walterwhite
> blog
Death Stranding : nouvelle séquence de Heartman
Une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay où l’on voit le personnage de Heartman dont le cœur s’arrête toutes les 21 minutes
.
Vivement la sortie du jeu, ce casting 5 étoiles
posted the 07/26/2019 at 10:07 PM by
walterwhite
comments (
7
)
megadeth
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:14 PM
j'ai hâte d'y jouer ^^
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:15 PM
voxen
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:20 PM
Le mec voué a regarder des sitcoms.
gat
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:22 PM
NWR.
ging7
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:40 PM
La hype est remonté
stefanpsp
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 10:57 PM
Sa a enfin liker
Se jeu sera l’équivalent de MGS, avec un casting 5 étoiles !
ging7
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
stefanpsp
Je ne pense pas qu'il aura 1/4 de son gameplay
