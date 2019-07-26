profile
Street Fighter V
57
Likes
Likers
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ellie
95
Likes
Likers
ellie
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 365
visites since opening : 671276
ellie > blog
all
Street Figher V : Ranked avec Akuma


Ca fait longtemps que j'y ai pas joué mais on apprend
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/26/2019 at 08:23 PM by ellie
    comments (1)
    ravyxxs posted the 07/26/2019 at 08:39 PM
    LOOOOOOOL Je crois que c'est l'article le plus complet que t'es jamais fait mec excellent,je te donne un j'aime
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre