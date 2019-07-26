accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leonr4
,
aym
,
salocin
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
torotoro59
,
biboys
,
sk8mag
name :
Crash Team Racing : Nitro Fueled
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Beenox
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 4 (local) - Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
06/21/2019
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
91
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
milo42
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
defqon1985
,
waurius59
,
jamrock
,
eaglevision
,
shiroyashagin
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
thor
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
escobar
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
rickornichon
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
makotoniijima
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
pizza3fromage
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
zevoodoo
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1251
visites since opening :
1314862
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
SAVUN nous sort le meilleur test de tous les temps sur Crash Team Racing
Trouvez moi un meilleur test que celui de SAVUN, un maître dans le genre xD !
J'adore regarder ses tests, c'est juste hilarant !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/
tags :
youtuber
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/26/2019 at 06:46 PM by
suzukube
comments (
6
)
genjitakiya
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 06:54 PM
C'est un génie lui il me tue à chaque vidéo
suzukube
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 07:00 PM
genjitakiya
xD 10 minutes de pur bonheur, il devrait sortir 3 vidéos par jour, je payerais pour chacune d'entres elles xD !
gemini
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 07:04 PM
Je me suis arrêté quand j'ai vu Youtube
suzukube
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 07:06 PM
gemini
C'est une plateforme bro, genre tu ne regardes aucune vidéo sur Youtube ? Pas crédible
kevisiano
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 07:14 PM
Mon gars sûr
gunstarred
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 07:43 PM
suzukube
Moi je me suis arrêté quand jai vu que c'était sur internet.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo