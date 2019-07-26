____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
Crash Team Racing : Nitro Fueled
name : Crash Team Racing : Nitro Fueled
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Beenox
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local) - Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 06/21/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
suzukube
SAVUN nous sort le meilleur test de tous les temps sur Crash Team Racing
Trouvez moi un meilleur test que celui de SAVUN, un maître dans le genre xD !



J'adore regarder ses tests, c'est juste hilarant !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/
    posted the 07/26/2019 at 06:46 PM by suzukube
    genjitakiya posted the 07/26/2019 at 06:54 PM
    C'est un génie lui il me tue à chaque vidéo
    suzukube posted the 07/26/2019 at 07:00 PM
    genjitakiya xD 10 minutes de pur bonheur, il devrait sortir 3 vidéos par jour, je payerais pour chacune d'entres elles xD !
    gemini posted the 07/26/2019 at 07:04 PM
    Je me suis arrêté quand j'ai vu Youtube
    suzukube posted the 07/26/2019 at 07:06 PM
    gemini C'est une plateforme bro, genre tu ne regardes aucune vidéo sur Youtube ? Pas crédible
    kevisiano posted the 07/26/2019 at 07:14 PM
    Mon gars sûr
    gunstarred posted the 07/26/2019 at 07:43 PM
    suzukube Moi je me suis arrêté quand jai vu que c'était sur internet.
