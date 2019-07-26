profile
jenicris > blog
all
Stream mystère de Playstation pour 18h30 environ
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:22 PM by jenicris
    comments (22)
    shanks posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:23 PM
    Knack 3, enfin.
    jenicris posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:24 PM
    shanks Concrete Genie?
    sora78 posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:24 PM
    Trailer et date pour Concrete Genie.
    barberousse posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:31 PM
    Une nouvelle couleur de manette, il est temps de contre attaquer face à Microsoft
    kaiden posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Ghost of tsushima ? death stranding ?
    arquion posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Le point d'interrogation, c'est Concrete Genie, ça se voit direct.
    (et si c'est pas ça, tant pis ^^)
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:50 PM
    The Order 1886 enfin gratuit sur le PS+ du mois d'août ?
    milo42 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Fantavision Remastered
    gat posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:09 PM
    milo42 Ne donne pas de faux espoirs stp.
    ioop posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:10 PM
    gta 6 ?

    ou Airblade Remastered ?
    milo42 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:11 PM
    gat On sera vite fixé mais j'y crois à mort
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:17 PM
    milo42 gat Fantavision VR et j'achète un casque
    milo42 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:22 PM
    ootaniisensei Même chose pour moi
    arquion posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Sérieusement ??
    sora78 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:26 PM
    ça a juste l'air d'être les Doom pour le PS STORE
    sora78 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Doom 2016
    Wolfenstein
    Fallout 4


    A partir d'Aout sur le PSNOW
    jenicris posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:29 PM
    kinectical posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:32 PM
    Faudrais peut être donner des infos sur concrete genie non? Rien a le3 et rien avant ou après ont a rien eu comme info sur ce jeu a part deux trailer
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:37 PM
    kinectical Laisse un peu le temps aux dev non ? On l'a attendu combien de temps Below ? Grand max l'année prochaine il sortira rien ne presse et c'est pas le moment de le sortir avec le bouchon de fin d'année qui va faire des casses
    sora78 posted the 07/26/2019 at 04:39 PM
    kinectical C'est une team de 20 personnes et il y a actuellement des preview qui sont en cours d'écritures suite à une tournée des développeurs en Europe ces derniers jours...

    Elle arriveront dans quelques jours avec une date et un trailer.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoIf3HNI-DQ
    famimax posted the 07/26/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Bon alors c'était quoi leurs annonces mystères de la mort ?
    biboys posted the 07/26/2019 at 05:11 PM
    RE3 remake exclusivité ps4 et 5
