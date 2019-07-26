accueil
Stream mystère de Playstation pour 18h30 environ
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/26/2019 at 03:22 PM by
jenicris
comments (
22
)
shanks
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:23 PM
Knack 3, enfin.
jenicris
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:24 PM
shanks
Concrete Genie?
sora78
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:24 PM
Trailer et date pour Concrete Genie.
barberousse
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:31 PM
Une nouvelle couleur de manette, il est temps de contre attaquer face à Microsoft
kaiden
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:36 PM
Ghost of tsushima ? death stranding ?
arquion
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:38 PM
Le point d'interrogation, c'est Concrete Genie, ça se voit direct.
(et si c'est pas ça, tant pis ^^)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 03:50 PM
The Order 1886 enfin gratuit sur le PS+ du mois d'août ?
milo42
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:00 PM
Fantavision Remastered
gat
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:09 PM
milo42
Ne donne pas de faux espoirs stp.
ioop
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:10 PM
gta 6 ?
ou Airblade Remastered ?
milo42
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:11 PM
gat
On sera vite fixé mais j'y crois à mort
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:17 PM
milo42
gat
Fantavision VR et j'achète un casque
milo42
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:22 PM
ootaniisensei
Même chose pour moi
arquion
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:25 PM
Sérieusement ??
sora78
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:26 PM
ça a juste l'air d'être les Doom pour le PS STORE
sora78
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:28 PM
Doom 2016
Wolfenstein
Fallout 4
A partir d'Aout sur le PSNOW
jenicris
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:29 PM
kinectical
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:32 PM
Faudrais peut être donner des infos sur concrete genie non? Rien a le3 et rien avant ou après ont a rien eu comme info sur ce jeu a part deux trailer
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:37 PM
kinectical
Laisse un peu le temps aux dev non ? On l'a attendu combien de temps Below ? Grand max l'année prochaine il sortira rien ne presse et c'est pas le moment de le sortir avec le bouchon de fin d'année qui va faire des casses
sora78
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 04:39 PM
kinectical
C'est une team de 20 personnes et il y a actuellement des preview qui sont en cours d'écritures suite à une tournée des développeurs en Europe ces derniers jours...
Elle arriveront dans quelques jours avec une date et un trailer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoIf3HNI-DQ
famimax
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 05:00 PM
Bon alors c'était quoi leurs annonces mystères de la mort ?
biboys
posted
the 07/26/2019 at 05:11 PM
RE3 remake exclusivité ps4 et 5
