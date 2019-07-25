profile
name : Wolfenstein : Youngblood
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[Live] Wolfenstein Youngblood sur PS4 Pro
Totale Découverte
Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos

    posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:45 PM by ioop
    comments (1)
    bloodborne posted the 07/25/2019 at 08:19 PM
    Bien le portage ?
