« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Marvelous
2
name : Marvelous
nicolasgourry
110
nicolasgourry
articles : 2736
visites since opening : 3393567
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rune Factory 5 / Teaser


Pour l'instant il est annoncé comme une exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zee5-T4EFqs
    posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:12 PM
    Nicolasgourry Fatcory je ne connais pas ce jeu
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:13 PM
    axlenz Désolé
    rbz posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:15 PM
    aros posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:19 PM
    Pokémon !!!
