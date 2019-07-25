Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Magnifique illustration de Samurai 8
Elle sera a paraître en Poster dans le Shônen Jump GIGA !
Pour rappelle il y a que 11 chapitres et le tome 1 et 2 sortiront le 6 Décembre en France

    posted the 07/25/2019 at 12:29 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    rendan posted the 07/25/2019 at 01:10 PM
    Le manga est vraiment énorme pour l'instant
    hachimaruden posted the 07/25/2019 at 01:49 PM
    Magnifique Jai hate de voirs les 1 ers statuettes
