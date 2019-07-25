« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Astral Chain
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Astral Chain / Nouveau Trailer Overview

(Nouvelles séquences de gameplay et de nouveaux extraits de cinématiques)

Date de sortie : 30 Aout 2019


Rappel : Un autre trailer Overview a été diffusé il y a un mois.
    posted the 07/25/2019 at 08:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    olimar59 posted the 07/25/2019 at 09:07 AM
    Plus qu'un mois,faut pas que je regarde
