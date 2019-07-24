ajouter un tigre
Fire Emblem : Three Houses
20
name : Fire Emblem : Three Houses
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Fire Emblem Collector's Edition
Le Collector de Fire Emblem se dévoile avec un unboxing.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1154088049153839105
    posted the 07/24/2019 at 06:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    malroth posted the 07/24/2019 at 06:13 PM
    je le reçois vendredi normalement. je veux decouvrir directement chez moi, pas de spoil
    e3ologue posted the 07/24/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Franchement il a l'air mieux que ce que je pensais, la boite est énorme et très belle, l'artbook est finalement plus grand que j'imaginais, et le steelbook est magnifique. Mais je suis resté raisonnable j'ai annulé ma commande.
