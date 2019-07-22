ajouter un tigre
[Limited Run] Les collectors de Star Wars se dévoilent !!
    posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:46 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:49 PM
    J'aimerais tellement une compile HD des 3 Rogue Squadron.
    bloodborne posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:49 PM
    gat tellement vrai
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:50 PM
    gat ça viendra un jour je pense
    guiguif posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:53 PM
    Autant acheter des reprod chinoise a 5 dollars, surtout que comme pour les precedentes sorties je suis pas sur que les vrais jeux cotent
    ritalix posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:59 PM
    gat
    dooku posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:11 PM
    Ce business de la nostalgie. Heureusement t finalement que Disney a tué la licence, ça m'a permis de me apprécier encore les Lucas, et prendre de la distance avec ces conneries
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:12 PM
    gat bloodborne pareil
    famimax posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:15 PM
    Mouais ca commence à devenir un peu n'importe quoi
    gemini posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:22 PM
    Mouais cher pour des copies...
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:33 PM
    Les prix bordel mais faut vraiment con, c'est même plus de la nostalgie la
    kenjushi posted the 07/22/2019 at 08:50 PM
    ootaniisensei : le pire c'est que ça va etre Sold Out très vite et tu va en avoir un paquet qui vont se retrouver en revente sur EBay pour le double du prix.
