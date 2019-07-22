profile
all
Mega Man X DiVE annoncé !


Sur Smartphone !
    posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    kinectical posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:36 PM
    Les salauds
    mercure7 posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:37 PM
    godson posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:50 PM
    Rien compris.....
    Cest quoi la vidéo ? Un jeu smartphone ?
    megaman posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:51 PM
    en espérant l'annonce d'un vrai jeu pour l'anniversaire en décembre
    kuroni posted the 07/22/2019 at 01:55 PM
    J'ai vu le titre.
    Puis j'ai vu l'auteur et je me suis dit "...sur smartphone".
    Bingo.
    kinectical posted the 07/22/2019 at 02:07 PM
    megaman ils vont surment faire un Kickstarter pour ne pas avoir à payer beaucoups et attirer les fan aveugle comme toi à donner des montant astronomique sur des fausse promesses
    guiguif posted the 07/22/2019 at 02:29 PM
    godson faut lire l'article
    jenicris posted the 07/22/2019 at 03:07 PM
    kuroni idem.
    testament posted the 07/22/2019 at 03:08 PM
    megaman posted the 07/22/2019 at 03:19 PM
    kinectical ah oui, la fameux kickstarter de megaman 11....
    kinectical posted the 07/22/2019 at 03:36 PM
    megaman ne te fait plus avoir mec svp ne fait plus cette erreur
