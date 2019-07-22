profile
Une vidéo pour Centipede Chaos en arcade
Arcade


- Skill-based video redemption game
- Appealing LED-lit stools with rumble feature
- 75" GIANT screen
- Oversized joystick
- LED-lit marquee
- Up to 3 player game
- Switch to ticket redemption or points mode to suit your location

https://www.segaarcade.com/games/centipede-chaos.html

    posted the 07/22/2019 at 04:57 AM by gunstarred
    arrrghl posted the 07/22/2019 at 05:43 AM
    je comprend pas, c'est une vidéo sega mais la borne est au nom d'atari ?!
    gunstarred posted the 07/22/2019 at 06:40 AM
    arrrghl Parce qu'il ne doit pas avoir beaucoup d'éditeur de borne en Europe.
    gamerdome posted the 07/22/2019 at 07:48 AM
    C'est typiquement le genre de jeu "neo retro" que j'aime, il faut qu'il sorte sur XBL ou PSN !
