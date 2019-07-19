« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
River City Girls / 20 Minutes de Gameplay



Éditeur : WayForward
Développeur : WayForward / Arc System Works
Genre : Beat them all
Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 5 Septembre 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=3zohNCizbS8
    posted the 07/19/2019 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 07/19/2019 at 10:20 PM
    JE LE VEUX
    haek78 posted the 07/19/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Je suis preneur aussi
    choroq posted the 07/19/2019 at 11:23 PM
    la musique du restaurant est classe. Ambiance manga school.
