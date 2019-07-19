ajouter un tigre
Monster Hunter World
name : Monster Hunter World
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
Le steelbook de Monster Hunter Iceborn en préco
Le steelbook de Monster Hunter Iceborn est maintenant disponible en préco en exclusivité sur Amazon




Monster Hunter Iceborn steelbook
    posted the 07/19/2019 at 10:20 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    kuroni posted the 07/19/2019 at 10:47 AM
    On veut le collector, b*rdel !
