Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
148
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 631
visites since opening : 1956470
amassous > blog
HEIN!?!!! La secte Final Fantasy VII dans les années 2000





C’est chauds , ça va trop loin un peu de douceur en cosplay pour pas que vous stressez l’equipe.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/17/2019 at 09:49 PM by amassous
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre