R.I.P johnny Clegg
Johnny Clegg est mort des suites d'un cancer. Le musicien sud africain s'est éteint à l'âge de 66 ans.
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:30 PM by mylor
    comments (4)
    tab posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:44 PM
    Rip
    minbox posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:46 PM
    R.I.P.
    raijin posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:47 PM
    Trop tôt parti. Hélas. Vous resterez dans mon souvenir.(Asimbonanga)
    docteurdeggman posted the 07/16/2019 at 08:12 PM
    J'avais lu Johnny Depp

    RIP
