Les gens vivent en s'appuyant sur leurs convictions et leurs connaissances et ils appellent ça la réalité : mais le savoir et la compréhension sont des concepts si ambigus que cette réalité ne pourrait être alors qu'une illusion.
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports combinant à chaque fois console PlayStation à une console Nintendo. Ce qui ne m'empêche pas d'être cependant intéressé par des jeux Xbox. Si on devait me cataloguer, je suis 50% Pro-N et 50% Pro-S même si je n'aime pas ces termes. Sur ce...
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
official website : http://www.ubisoft.fr
axlenz
axlenz
articles : 62
visites since opening : 121570
axlenz > blog
Uplay+ : Ubisoft dévoile la liste des jeux
Divers


Il existe plus de 100 jeux Ubisoft, y compris de nouveaux titres tels que Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Les prochains titres annoncés à l'E3 2019, tels que Gods & Monsters , Watch Dogs Legion et Rainbow Six Quarantine seront ajoutés à ce service lors de leur lancement.

En outre, 40 des 108 jeux seront des éditions premium, ce qui signifie qu'elles viendront avec le jeu de base et tout le contenu supplémentaire, les extensions et contenus téléchargeables . (Cela inclut Breakpoint et Legion, et probablement Six Quarantine et Gods & Monsters, une fois que les versions premium seront sortie.)

Ubisoft nous annonce plus de 4000 heures de gameplay sur l'ensemble du catalogue accessible.

Egalement, le service sera disponible gratuitement pour tous, du 3 au 30 septembre 2019, afin de fêter le lancement et d'attirer un maximum de joueurs. Pour rappel le service coutera 14,99 $ par mois.

Voilà la liste de tous les titres proposés au service lors de son lancement :

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed - Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Gold Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition*

Assassin’s Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (200

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition*

The Crew - Ultimate Edition*

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition*

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference - Uplay

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Standard Edition

Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)

World In Conflict - Complete Edition


L'inscription sur Uplay+ c'est ici
Polygon - https://www.polygon.com/2019/7/16/20696604/uplay-plus-games-list-release-date-ubisoft-subscription
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:12 PM by axlenz
    comments (10)
    chiotgamer posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:16 PM
    "Ubisoft nous annonce plus de 4000 heures de gameplay sur l'ensemble du catalogue"

    V'la les arguments qu'ils doivent aller chercher pour vendre leur merde
    maxleresistant posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:18 PM
    Uplay +
    Disney +
    Apple TV +
    HBO +

    Les mecs du marketing en 2019, c'est pas des génies
    axlenz posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:19 PM
    maxleresistant Celui qui nommera son service avec un '' - '' à côté sera un génie et écrasera la concurrence
    naru posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:26 PM
    Pour ceux qui n'auraient pas eu l'occasion de jouer à l'ensemble de ces jeux, je trouve cette liste d'excellente qualité. Après, il faut avoir le temps de jouer car contrairement à ce que disent certains, il y a effectivement de nombreuses heures de gameplay avec tous ces titres. Pour ma part, ce service ne m'intéresse cependant pas car j'ai pratiquement joué à tous les jeux qui m'intéressent dans cette liste.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:30 PM
    maxleresistant Entre les + et les Pro ça fait un moment que c'est le cas
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:31 PM
    naru Y a même bien plus de 4000 heures je pense si tu cherche à bien finir certains jeux, Ubi sont jamais avare en durée de vie
    automata posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:33 PM
    Un truc con mais uplay + marche sur ps4 pour les dlc ?

    Genre j'ai origins sur ma ps4 , avec le mois gratuit pour la préinscription je pourrais jouer aux dlc gratuitement ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/16/2019 at 07:54 PM
    Moai... j'ai déjà fait tous les jeux sortis de leur catalogue, après il reste ceux à paraître mais bon c'est un peu cher.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/16/2019 at 08:03 PM
    automata C'est annoncé que sur Stadia il me semble
    automata posted the 07/16/2019 at 08:06 PM
    ootaniisensei Ah dommage , flemme de payer 30 euros de dlc j'attendrais encore 3 ans que ce soit sur console
