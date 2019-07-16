Les gens vivent en s'appuyant sur leurs convictions et leurs connaissances et ils appellent ça la réalité : mais le savoir et la compréhension sont des concepts si ambigus que cette réalité ne pourrait être alors qu'une illusion.
Il existe plus de 100 jeux Ubisoft, y compris de nouveaux titres tels que Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Les prochains titres annoncés à l'E3 2019, tels que Gods & Monsters , Watch Dogs Legion et Rainbow Six Quarantine seront ajoutés à ce service lors de leur lancement.
En outre, 40 des 108 jeux seront des éditions premium, ce qui signifie qu'elles viendront avec le jeu de base et tout le contenu supplémentaire, les extensions et contenus téléchargeables . (Cela inclut Breakpoint et Legion, et probablement Six Quarantine et Gods & Monsters, une fois que les versions premium seront sortie.)
Ubisoft nous annonce plus de 4000 heures de gameplay sur l'ensemble du catalogue accessible.
Egalement, le service sera disponible gratuitement pour tous, du 3 au 30 septembre 2019, afin de fêter le lancement et d'attirer un maximum de joueurs. Pour rappel le service coutera 14,99 $ par mois.
Voilà la liste de tous les titres proposés au service lors de son lancement :
Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin’s Creed - Director’s Cut
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - China
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - India
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - Russia
Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
Assassin’s Creed II - Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition*
Assassin’s Creed Origins - Gold Edition*
Assassin’s Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
Assassin’s Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition*
Assassin’s Creed Unity - Standard Edition
Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear
Far Cry 2 - Fortune’s Edition
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*
Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
Flashback Origin
For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
I Am Alive
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Might & Magic IX
Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
Monopoly PLUS
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D assault
POD Gold
Prince of Persia (200
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
Speed Buster
Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep - X Games Gold Edition*
The Crew - Ultimate Edition*
The Crew 2 - Gold Edition*
The Settlers 1 - History Edition
The Settlers 2 - History Edition
The Settlers 3 - History Edition
The Settlers 4 - History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
Tom Clancy’s EndWar
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
V'la les arguments qu'ils doivent aller chercher pour vendre leur merde
Disney +
Apple TV +
HBO +
Les mecs du marketing en 2019, c'est pas des génies
Genre j'ai origins sur ma ps4 , avec le mois gratuit pour la préinscription je pourrais jouer aux dlc gratuitement ?