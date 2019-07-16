Les gens vivent en s'appuyant sur leurs convictions et leurs connaissances et ils appellent ça la réalité : mais le savoir et la compréhension sont des concepts si ambigus que cette réalité ne pourrait être alors qu'une illusion.

Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports combinant à chaque fois console PlayStation à une console Nintendo. Ce qui ne m'empêche pas d'être cependant intéressé par des jeux Xbox. Si on devait me cataloguer, je suis 50% Pro-N et 50% Pro-S même si je n'aime pas ces termes. Sur ce...