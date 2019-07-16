Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
148
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 628
visites since opening : 1952040
amassous > blog
Resident Evil 4 en boite sur Switch


4 sur cartouche, 5 et 6 en démat bien sur
ET exclusivité US bien sur
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 05:33 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    shincloud posted the 07/16/2019 at 05:35 PM
    Le non respect envers les joueurs Switch
    guiguif posted the 07/16/2019 at 05:36 PM
    (bon au moins cette fois c'est le meilleur sur la cartouche contrairement a la compile RE 0/1)
    amassous posted the 07/16/2019 at 05:38 PM
    guiguif ouais mais obliger de taper RE 5 et 6
    shincloud Serieux respectez nous
    birmou posted the 07/16/2019 at 05:42 PM
    C'est presque une expérience sociale
    noad2 posted the 07/16/2019 at 06:02 PM
    Il y a eu une MaJ concernant la Gyro ?
    C'était super fun sur les 2 révélations
    biboys posted the 07/16/2019 at 06:26 PM
    Capcom sait y faire y a pas à dire
    sonilka posted the 07/16/2019 at 06:33 PM
    birmou Ils ont fait pareil avec le Zéro (physique) + Rebirth en demat. J'en déduis donc que le cobaye américain a réagit positivement au stimuli d'ou poursuite de l'expérience
    bloodborne posted the 07/16/2019 at 06:34 PM
    Meme gratis non merci. Overdose
    salocin posted the 07/16/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Franchement Capcom, si s'est pour faire ça, arrêtez de sortir des jeux sur Switch. Ca en devient insultant là...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre