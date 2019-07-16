accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
Resident Evil 4 en boite sur Switch
4 sur cartouche, 5 et 6 en démat bien sur
ET exclusivité US bien sur
shincloud
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 05:35 PM
Le non respect envers les joueurs Switch
guiguif
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 05:36 PM
(bon au moins cette fois c'est le meilleur sur la cartouche contrairement a la compile RE 0/1)
amassous
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 05:38 PM
guiguif
ouais mais obliger de taper RE 5 et 6
shincloud
Serieux
respectez nous
birmou
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 05:42 PM
C'est presque une expérience sociale
noad2
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 06:02 PM
Il y a eu une MaJ concernant la Gyro ?
C'était super fun sur les 2 révélations
biboys
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 06:26 PM
Capcom sait y faire y a pas à dire
sonilka
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 06:33 PM
birmou
Ils ont fait pareil avec le Zéro (physique) + Rebirth en demat. J'en déduis donc que le cobaye américain a réagit positivement au stimuli d'ou poursuite de l'expérience
bloodborne
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 06:34 PM
Meme gratis non merci. Overdose
salocin
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 06:49 PM
Franchement Capcom, si s'est pour faire ça, arrêtez de sortir des jeux sur Switch. Ca en devient insultant là...
