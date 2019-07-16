ajouter un tigre
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
[Artbook] Un livre pour Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 aura droit à son artbook par Dark Horse





Artbook Cyberpunk 2077 38€
https://mobile.twitter.com/shacka1985?lang=fr
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 09:56 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    lughost30 posted the 07/16/2019 at 11:25 AM
    Je vais peut être attendre une version fr ?
