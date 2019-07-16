profile
Atelier Ryza
0
Like
Likers
name : Atelier Ryza
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4442
visites since opening : 5555907
guiguif > blog
all
Atelier Ryza: Theme Song Trailer
Atelier Ryza se remontre aujourd'hui via un nouveau trailer avec la chanson theme par Sayaka Kanda, Rainbow Summer.



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 09:39 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    kraken posted the 07/16/2019 at 09:54 AM
    il me fait vraiment de l'oeil, cet episode de la série
    kalas28 posted the 07/16/2019 at 10:16 AM
    ça fais pas mal d'épisodes que les op thèmes sont à chier sérieux
    eldrick posted the 07/16/2019 at 10:40 AM
    Dommage qu'ils ont fait beaucoup moins d'effort sur le thème d'ouverture que sur les cuisses de l'héroïne et c'est quoi ce nouveau personnage avec sa poitrine plus grosse que sa tête ce n'est pas très mignon tout ça .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre