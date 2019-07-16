accueil
profile
name :
Atelier Ryza
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Gust
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
guiguif
Atelier Ryza: Theme Song Trailer
Atelier Ryza se remontre aujourd'hui via un nouveau trailer avec la chanson theme par Sayaka Kanda, Rainbow Summer.
tags :
posted the 07/16/2019 at 09:39 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
4
)
kraken
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 09:54 AM
il me fait vraiment de l'oeil, cet episode de la série
kalas28
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 10:16 AM
ça fais pas mal d'épisodes que les op thèmes sont à chier sérieux
eldrick
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 10:40 AM
Dommage qu'ils ont fait beaucoup moins d'effort sur le thème d'ouverture que sur les cuisses de l'héroïne et c'est quoi ce nouveau personnage avec sa poitrine plus grosse que sa tête ce n'est pas très mignon tout ça .
