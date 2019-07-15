Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
V-JUMP: Boruto inaugure son arrivé en prenant la couverture


Le magazine sors le 20 on y attends le nouveau chapitre de Dragon Ball SUPER
Et Boruto aussi maintenant
    posted the 07/15/2019 at 10:09 AM by amassous
    jf17 posted the 07/15/2019 at 10:17 AM
    Boruto reste a parution mensuel ou devient hebdomadaire ?
    amassous posted the 07/15/2019 at 10:18 AM
    jf17 Il reste mensuel mais ne sera plus diffusé dans le JUMP , maintenant il est dans le V-JUMP qui sors tout les mois.
