Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
articles :
628
visites since opening :
1947283
amassous
> blog
V-JUMP: Boruto inaugure son arrivé en prenant la couverture
Le magazine sors le 20 on y attends le nouveau chapitre de Dragon Ball SUPER
Et Boruto aussi maintenant
posted the 07/15/2019 at 10:09 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
2
)
jf17
posted
the 07/15/2019 at 10:17 AM
Boruto reste a parution mensuel ou devient hebdomadaire ?
amassous
posted
the 07/15/2019 at 10:18 AM
jf17
Il reste mensuel mais ne sera plus diffusé dans le JUMP , maintenant il est dans le V-JUMP qui sors tout les mois.
