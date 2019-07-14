accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
148
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
rickornichon
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
630
visites since opening :
1942763
amassous
> blog
Poster pour Star Wars IX : L’Ascension de Skywalker
Mais QUI EST le perso a capuche ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:33 PM by
amassous
comments (
20
)
bobobiwan
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:38 PM
Fan made ou officiel ?
jf17
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:43 PM
Si c'est vrai, ça spoil méchant
jaysennnin
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:45 PM
bobobiwan
ça fait très fan made, tu sens un copié collé des éléments du trailer, par contre the last jedi a beau être décrié il avait de magnifiques posters, un peu en rupture avec le style de Drew Struzan
amassous
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:47 PM
jaysennnin
jf17
bobobiwan
C’est l’officiel askip.
contra
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:49 PM
Rien que pour la tête de Rey j'espère que c'est fake
jaysennnin
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:51 PM
amassous
voix de vador : niiiooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
jf17
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:52 PM
contra
j'avoue la tête de Rey est chelou
superpanda
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 12:54 PM
The rise of Skywalker? Qui est Skywalker? Rey?
weldar
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:07 PM
J'espère que c'est un fan made aussi.
On dirait que Rey fait la pub pour des laxatifs.
jf17
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:14 PM
superpanda
dark Vador, Luke, kylo ren
shinz0
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:16 PM
Fake
walterwhite
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:16 PM
Magnifique
sultano
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:17 PM
Z'avez vu la tête de Finn ? Fake évident !
whiteweedow25
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:17 PM
Que fout Nathan Drake au milieu ? Ca pue le fake
rbz
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:22 PM
étant donné que la new trilogie fais plus office de fan made que de vrai suite, c'est raccord
sultano
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:31 PM
RIP pour Poe Dameron qui devient la minorité visible parmi les gentils :/
grievous32
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 01:41 PM
C'est un fan made, il traine depuis longtemps sur la toile.
nospeudo
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 02:03 PM
Pour ceux qui doutent encore, fanmade 100% :
https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/169588742204569016/
fan2jeux
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 02:18 PM
Comment ils vont faire pour rattraper le coup aprés l opus 8?
En tout cas, la trilo est deja foutu
fullbuster
posted
the 07/14/2019 at 02:33 PM
C'est 100% fanmade, comment je sais ? Ca montre que ça peut-être un bon film
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
voix de vador : niiiooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
On dirait que Rey fait la pub pour des laxatifs.
https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/169588742204569016/
En tout cas, la trilo est deja foutu