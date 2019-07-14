Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
148
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 630
visites since opening : 1942763
amassous > blog
Poster pour Star Wars IX : L’Ascension de Skywalker


Mais QUI EST le perso a capuche ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:33 PM by amassous
    comments (20)
    bobobiwan posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:38 PM
    Fan made ou officiel ?
    jf17 posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:43 PM
    Si c'est vrai, ça spoil méchant
    jaysennnin posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:45 PM
    bobobiwan ça fait très fan made, tu sens un copié collé des éléments du trailer, par contre the last jedi a beau être décrié il avait de magnifiques posters, un peu en rupture avec le style de Drew Struzan
    amassous posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:47 PM
    jaysennnin jf17 bobobiwan C’est l’officiel askip.
    contra posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:49 PM
    Rien que pour la tête de Rey j'espère que c'est fake
    jaysennnin posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:51 PM
    amassous
    voix de vador : niiiooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
    jf17 posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:52 PM
    contra j'avoue la tête de Rey est chelou
    superpanda posted the 07/14/2019 at 12:54 PM
    The rise of Skywalker? Qui est Skywalker? Rey?
    weldar posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:07 PM
    J'espère que c'est un fan made aussi.

    On dirait que Rey fait la pub pour des laxatifs.
    jf17 posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:14 PM
    superpanda dark Vador, Luke, kylo ren
    shinz0 posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:16 PM
    Fake
    walterwhite posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:16 PM
    Magnifique
    sultano posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Z'avez vu la tête de Finn ? Fake évident !
    whiteweedow25 posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Que fout Nathan Drake au milieu ? Ca pue le fake
    rbz posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:22 PM
    étant donné que la new trilogie fais plus office de fan made que de vrai suite, c'est raccord
    sultano posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:31 PM
    RIP pour Poe Dameron qui devient la minorité visible parmi les gentils :/
    grievous32 posted the 07/14/2019 at 01:41 PM
    C'est un fan made, il traine depuis longtemps sur la toile.
    nospeudo posted the 07/14/2019 at 02:03 PM
    Pour ceux qui doutent encore, fanmade 100% :

    https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/169588742204569016/
    fan2jeux posted the 07/14/2019 at 02:18 PM
    Comment ils vont faire pour rattraper le coup aprés l opus 8?
    En tout cas, la trilo est deja foutu
    fullbuster posted the 07/14/2019 at 02:33 PM
    C'est 100% fanmade, comment je sais ? Ca montre que ça peut-être un bon film
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre