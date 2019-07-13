profile
Gears 5
23
Likes
Likers
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ryoporterbridges
17
Likes
Likers
ryoporterbridges
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 30
visites since opening : 67256
ryoporterbridges > blog
Gears 5, un patch day One


    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:43 PM by ryoporterbridges
    comments (18)
    kinectical posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:46 PM
    Salaud
    diablo posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:46 PM
    Moques-toi avec tes 100 Go a Installer pour ton simulateur de course de tortues toutes pété
    voxen posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:48 PM
    Bordel j'ai vraiment cru à un gros patch d'enfoiré
    leonr4 posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:51 PM
    Enfoiray
    shanks posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:53 PM
    J'ai mis un temps à comprendre
    minbox posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:54 PM
    kurosama posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:58 PM
    Ah tiens j'ai pas suivi ça
    nobleswan posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:08 PM
    Normal qu'elle pisse le sang et qu'il lui faut un gros patch à la petite Kait. Vu le contenue conséquent que le jeu va avoir. 4 jeux en 1 limite
    walterwhite posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:25 PM
    judas posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:35 PM
    Futur goty 2019
    walterwhite posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:37 PM
    J’ai matté le live du multi...mon Dieu...j’ai l’impression de voir un DLC du 4...

    Ce gros sac de Rod qui en 3 ans a saccagé la licence !
    nakata posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:45 PM
    ging posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:46 PM
    walterwhite

    La chance d’avoir joué au jeu avant tout le monde
    octobar posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:47 PM
    ils ont intérêt de montrer une vidéo du solo qui défonce pour l'instant quelques mois de la sortie ça sent moyen le Gears 5..
    kirianu posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:48 PM
    kamina posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:48 PM
    Ayaa
    walterwhite posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:50 PM
    ging Présenter le multi du 5 avec des maps du 4...génial
    spilner posted the 07/13/2019 at 11:50 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre