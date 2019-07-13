accueil
name :
Gears 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
The Coalition
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
profile
ryoporterbridges
articles :
30
visites since opening :
67256
ryoporterbridges
> blog
Gears 5, un patch day One
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:43 PM by
ryoporterbridges
comments (
18
)
kinectical
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:46 PM
Salaud
diablo
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:46 PM
Moques-toi avec tes 100 Go a Installer pour ton simulateur de course de tortues toutes pété
voxen
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:48 PM
Bordel j'ai vraiment cru à un gros patch d'enfoiré
leonr4
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:51 PM
Enfoiray
shanks
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:53 PM
J'ai mis un temps à comprendre
minbox
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:54 PM
kurosama
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 10:58 PM
Ah tiens j'ai pas suivi ça
nobleswan
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:08 PM
Normal qu'elle pisse le sang et qu'il lui faut un gros patch à la petite Kait. Vu le contenue conséquent que le jeu va avoir. 4 jeux en 1 limite
walterwhite
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:25 PM
judas
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:35 PM
Futur goty 2019
walterwhite
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:37 PM
J’ai matté le live du multi...mon Dieu...j’ai l’impression de voir un DLC du 4...
Ce gros sac de Rod qui en 3 ans a saccagé la licence !
nakata
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:45 PM
ging
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:46 PM
walterwhite
La chance d’avoir joué au jeu avant tout le monde
octobar
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:47 PM
ils ont intérêt de montrer une vidéo du solo qui défonce pour l'instant quelques mois de la sortie ça sent moyen le Gears 5..
kirianu
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:48 PM
kamina
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:48 PM
Ayaa
walterwhite
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:50 PM
ging
Présenter le multi du 5 avec des maps du 4...génial
spilner
posted
the 07/13/2019 at 11:50 PM
