Le blog 100% Otaku !
all
JeanBaptisteShow a joué à Watch Dogs Legion, et c'est prometteur !
Let's Play
Je regardais l’intéressante vidéo de JeanBaptisteShow sur Watch Dogs Legion, et ça semble plutôt bien parti ^^ !



Ca m'a donné envie de relancer Watch Dogs 2 !
    posted the 07/13/2019 at 03:26 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    ryonarushima971 posted the 07/13/2019 at 03:30 AM
    Mouais comme à chaque fois qu'il test un jeu Ubisoft...
    ureshiisekai69 posted the 07/13/2019 at 03:31 AM
    Hate ;D
