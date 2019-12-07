profile
goldmen33
Jim Carrey dans The Shining, Stallone dans Terminator, le deepfake c'est vraiment génial








https://hitek.fr/42/ctrl-shift-face-deepfake-acteurs-celebres_6963?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
    posted the 07/12/2019 at 09:28 AM by goldmen33
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 07/12/2019 at 09:33 AM
    C'est bien foutu
    derno posted the 07/12/2019 at 09:35 AM
    génial ou inquiétant, c'est déjà tellement facile de faire gober des trucs grossièrement pipoté aux gens alors si on commence à avoir des trucs comme ça....
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/12/2019 at 09:39 AM
    derno exactement, tout dépend de l'usage
    giru posted the 07/12/2019 at 09:39 AM
    Jim Carrey dans Shining c'est excellent
