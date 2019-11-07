accueil
ioop
blog
Préco du moment à bon prix sur PS4 !
Article de qualité ! ça va faire plaisir à beaucoup de monde
Wolfenstein Youngblood (26/07/19) 24,99€
: je vais le streamer si ça intéresse des gens
Man of Medan (30/08/19) 14,99€
eFootball PES 2020 (10/09/19) 44,99€
Fifa 20 (27/09/19) 44,99€
A Préco prochainement :
Death Stranding (8/11/19)
Yakuza 7 (Shin Yakuza) JAP (12/19)
A voir :
Tamarin (Été 2019)
Ghost Recon Breakpoint (4/10/19)
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (25/10/19)
posted the 07/11/2019 at 08:56 PM by
ioop
comments (
8
)
ioop
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 08:57 PM
Wolfenstein Youngblood :
https://postimg.cc/9R23kW7Z
https://postimg.cc/4Y1pcP1G
negan
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:01 PM
Je critique pas pendant 1 semaine tu m'a fait avoir Wolfenstein a 20euros
ioop
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:03 PM
negan
Sinon vous pouvez avoir PES 20 sur Rakuten version UK pour - de 39€
negan
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:04 PM
ioop
ca marche pas pour fifa ?
ioop
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:05 PM
negan
la réduc d'hier soir ? bah si 44,99€ au lieu de 59,99€
nospeudo
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:06 PM
Man of Medan est a 24,99 sur le site ?
ioop
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:09 PM
nospeudo
oui il était à 29,99€ hier, j'ai pu le choper à 14,99€ au bon moment ^^
ioop
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
Si des gens n'ont pas suivi, il y avait une offre hier -15€ dès 29€ mais c'est expiré maintenant :
https://www.dealabs.com/codes-promo/nouveaux-membres-cdiscount-a-volonte-15-de-reduction-des-29-dachat-sur-tout-le-site-1663053#thread-comments
Du coup, Man of Medan était à 29,99 - 15€, maintenant il est passé à 24,99 sur le site.
