ioop > blog
Préco du moment à bon prix sur PS4 !
Article de qualité ! ça va faire plaisir à beaucoup de monde

Wolfenstein Youngblood (26/07/19) 24,99€ : je vais le streamer si ça intéresse des gens
Man of Medan (30/08/19) 14,99€
eFootball PES 2020 (10/09/19) 44,99€
Fifa 20 (27/09/19) 44,99€



A Préco prochainement :

Death Stranding (8/11/19)


Yakuza 7 (Shin Yakuza) JAP (12/19)


A voir :

Tamarin (Été 2019)


Ghost Recon Breakpoint (4/10/19)


Call of Duty Modern Warfare (25/10/19)
    posted the 07/11/2019 at 08:56 PM by ioop
    comments (8)
    ioop posted the 07/11/2019 at 08:57 PM
    Wolfenstein Youngblood : https://postimg.cc/9R23kW7Z
    https://postimg.cc/4Y1pcP1G
    negan posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:01 PM
    Je critique pas pendant 1 semaine tu m'a fait avoir Wolfenstein a 20euros
    ioop posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:03 PM
    negan

    Sinon vous pouvez avoir PES 20 sur Rakuten version UK pour - de 39€
    negan posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:04 PM
    ioop ca marche pas pour fifa ?
    ioop posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:05 PM
    negan la réduc d'hier soir ? bah si 44,99€ au lieu de 59,99€
    nospeudo posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:06 PM
    Man of Medan est a 24,99 sur le site ?
    ioop posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:09 PM
    nospeudo oui il était à 29,99€ hier, j'ai pu le choper à 14,99€ au bon moment ^^
    ioop posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
    Si des gens n'ont pas suivi, il y avait une offre hier -15€ dès 29€ mais c'est expiré maintenant : https://www.dealabs.com/codes-promo/nouveaux-membres-cdiscount-a-volonte-15-de-reduction-des-29-dachat-sur-tout-le-site-1663053#thread-comments

    Du coup, Man of Medan était à 29,99 - 15€, maintenant il est passé à 24,99 sur le site.
