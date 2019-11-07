Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
148
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 625
visites since opening : 1932745
amassous > blog
Naruto aperçu en train de courir derrière Sasuke en Chine


La rumeur dit que on entend des «  SASUKE!!! » dans Beijing.
Depuis Naruto n’a toujours pas rattrapé Sasuke , et songe à revenir au Japon ..
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/11/2019 at 02:27 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    chiotgamer posted the 07/11/2019 at 02:30 PM
    ptdr
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 02:42 PM
    chiotgamer .
    kikoo31 posted the 07/11/2019 at 02:52 PM
    uit posted the 07/11/2019 at 03:13 PM
    axlenz posted the 07/11/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Sassssssssssské
    ryonarushima971 posted the 07/11/2019 at 03:42 PM
    amassous posted the 07/11/2019 at 04:12 PM
    axlenz Ceux qui écouté la Vf sur Game One crient SASSOUKÉ
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre