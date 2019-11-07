accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
Naruto aperçu en train de courir derrière Sasuke en Chine
La rumeur dit que on entend des « SASUKE!!! » dans Beijing.
Depuis Naruto n’a toujours pas rattrapé Sasuke , et songe à revenir au Japon ..
posted the 07/11/2019 at 02:27 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (
7
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 02:30 PM
ptdr
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 02:42 PM
chiotgamer
.
kikoo31
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 02:52 PM
uit
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 03:13 PM
axlenz
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 03:32 PM
Sassssssssssské
ryonarushima971
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 03:42 PM
amassous
posted
the 07/11/2019 at 04:12 PM
axlenz
Ceux qui écouté la Vf sur Game One crient
SASSOUKÉ
