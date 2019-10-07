accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
amassous
amassous
> blog
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarotto pas de PVP ???
Le site se met a jour et on y vois l’indication d’un seul joueur , le jeu serait donc intégralement en solo.
Si plus d’infos sont dévoilées je ferais une MAJ
マンガ最高
posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:00 PM by
amassous
comments (
9
)
idd
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:03 PM
bah ça me va perso
sebalt
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:03 PM
On s'en doutait quand même, c'est un Action-RPG. Pas une mauvaise nouvelle en tout cas.
smashfan
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:07 PM
pas surpris ! c'est un action rpg en même temps. j'ai trop hâte, j'y crois à fond en ce jeux.
eyrtz
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:11 PM
Chose intéressante aussi. C'est indiqué Goku dans le genre. Donc seulement centré sur un seul personnage.
amassous
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:12 PM
eyrtz
Merci pour la précision !
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:16 PM
Bah c'est un action RPG
smashfan
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:28 PM
je vois mal la saga cell juste avec goku jouable, il y a des signes qui montrent qu'il y aurait plusieurs persos jouable mais bon le jeux porte mal son nom. je pense qu'on aura plus d'infos au TGS en septembre
spilner
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 05:47 PM
Uniquement solo avec only Goku Jouable??
eyrtz
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 06:02 PM
Smashfan
Spilner
Goku en personnage principal et les autres en support comme avec Piccolo dans la démo de l'E3.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
