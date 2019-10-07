Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
7
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarotto pas de PVP ???
Le site se met a jour et on y vois l’indication d’un seul joueur , le jeu serait donc intégralement en solo.
Si plus d’infos sont dévoilées je ferais une MAJ

マンガ最高
    posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:00 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    idd posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:03 PM
    bah ça me va perso
    sebalt posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:03 PM
    On s'en doutait quand même, c'est un Action-RPG. Pas une mauvaise nouvelle en tout cas.
    smashfan posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:07 PM
    pas surpris ! c'est un action rpg en même temps. j'ai trop hâte, j'y crois à fond en ce jeux.
    eyrtz posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:11 PM
    Chose intéressante aussi. C'est indiqué Goku dans le genre. Donc seulement centré sur un seul personnage.
    amassous posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:12 PM
    eyrtz Merci pour la précision !
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:16 PM
    Bah c'est un action RPG
    smashfan posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:28 PM
    je vois mal la saga cell juste avec goku jouable, il y a des signes qui montrent qu'il y aurait plusieurs persos jouable mais bon le jeux porte mal son nom. je pense qu'on aura plus d'infos au TGS en septembre
    spilner posted the 07/10/2019 at 05:47 PM
    Uniquement solo avec only Goku Jouable??
    eyrtz posted the 07/10/2019 at 06:02 PM
    Smashfan Spilner Goku en personnage principal et les autres en support comme avec Piccolo dans la démo de l'E3.
