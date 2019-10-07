accueil
Zelda Link's Awakening collector en stock
Il est de nouveau en stock
Zelda Link's Awakening collector
posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:05 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
9
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:05 PM
Vous sentez la Switch Lite Zelda Edition ?
airzoom
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:10 PM
leblogdeshacka
elle sort le même jour c'est ça ?
yurius
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:14 PM
Certains ont réussi à preco le collector sur la fnac ? Au moment de finaliser l'article est indisponible
famimax
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
yurius
Je viens juste de le faire (et merci
leblogdeshacka
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:24 PM
famimax
yurius
j'ai réussi à prendre le miens aussi
famimax
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:32 PM
leblogdeshacka
Par contre je l'ai prit "au cas ou", mais c'est pas dit que je l'annule pas d'ici la sortie ^^ Le temps que je réfléchisse et que je le regrette pas si après il est en rupture. Parce que ça fait quand même cher, on en sait un peu plus sur l'artbook ?
yurius
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:36 PM
Ça y est, ça fonctionnait pas sur leur site du coup je suis allé la preco directement au magasin.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:44 PM
famimax
aucune information pour le moment, mais dès qu'il y a du nouveau je ferai un article
innelan
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 03:53 PM
Tu es mon héros !
yurius j'ai réussi à prendre le miens aussi