Zelda Link's Awakening collector en stock
Il est de nouveau en stock


Zelda Link's Awakening collector
    posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:05 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:05 PM
    Vous sentez la Switch Lite Zelda Edition ?
    airzoom posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:10 PM
    leblogdeshacka elle sort le même jour c'est ça ?
    yurius posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:14 PM
    Certains ont réussi à preco le collector sur la fnac ? Au moment de finaliser l'article est indisponible
    famimax posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
    yurius Je viens juste de le faire (et merci leblogdeshacka )
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:24 PM
    famimax
    yurius j'ai réussi à prendre le miens aussi
    famimax posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:32 PM
    leblogdeshacka Par contre je l'ai prit "au cas ou", mais c'est pas dit que je l'annule pas d'ici la sortie ^^ Le temps que je réfléchisse et que je le regrette pas si après il est en rupture. Parce que ça fait quand même cher, on en sait un peu plus sur l'artbook ?
    yurius posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Ça y est, ça fonctionnait pas sur leur site du coup je suis allé la preco directement au magasin.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:44 PM
    famimax aucune information pour le moment, mais dès qu'il y a du nouveau je ferai un article
    innelan posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:53 PM
    Tu es mon héros !
