Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
name : Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
multiplayer : Oui (2 joueurs)
european release date : 11/16/2018
[Switch] Pokemon Let's go / Prix intéressant


Prix : 20€ (chacun)
Version Pikachu / Version Evoli
    posted the 07/10/2019 at 10:44 AM by nicolasgourry
    rbz posted the 07/10/2019 at 10:51 AM
    même a 4 euros , je préfère investir dans un kebab que dans ce truc.
    yurius posted the 07/10/2019 at 10:57 AM
    Ce genre de rabais me pousse plus à me calmer avec les achats de jeux.
    Si même nintendo commence à faire ça...
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2019 at 11:00 AM
    yurius Pour le coup, je pense que c'est plus une initiative de Leclerc que de Nintendo, Nintendo n'a fait aucune annonce officiel de baisse de prix.
