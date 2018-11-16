accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
djayce
,
torotoro59
,
hado78
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
amassous
,
shanks
,
boyd
,
cloc
,
biboys
,
salocin
name :
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
Oui (2 joueurs)
european release date :
11/16/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
109
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
rickornichon
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2711
visites since opening :
3359421
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Pokemon Let's go / Prix intéressant
Prix : 20€ (chacun)
Version Pikachu
/
Version Evoli
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/10/2019 at 10:44 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
rbz
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 10:51 AM
même a 4 euros , je préfère investir dans un kebab que dans ce truc.
yurius
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 10:57 AM
Ce genre de rabais me pousse plus à me calmer avec les achats de jeux.
Si même nintendo commence à faire ça...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/10/2019 at 11:00 AM
yurius
Pour le coup, je pense que c'est plus une initiative de Leclerc que de Nintendo, Nintendo n'a fait aucune annonce officiel de baisse de prix.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Si même nintendo commence à faire ça...