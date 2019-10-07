« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Nintendo Switch Online NES / Nouvelle fonction en vidéo


Les jeux NES bénéficieront d'une toute nouvelle fonctionnalité (à partir du 17/07/2019) : une fonction Rewind.
En pressant ZR et ZL, vous pourrez revenir en arrière.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC_8i9mnPG4
    posted the 07/10/2019 at 07:31 AM by nicolasgourry
    link1983 posted the 07/10/2019 at 07:48 AM
    Je vais enfin pouvoir finir Zelda 2....
    aros posted the 07/10/2019 at 08:11 AM
    Life is Strange s'invite dans le Nintendo Switch Online

    Donc en gros, si tu joue, mettons à Balloon Fight, tu peux revenir en arrière au moment où tu allais perdre pour justement, ne pas perdre Bon après j'men balance, quand j'aurais l'abo, ce ne sera pas pour perdre mon temps sur cette application désuète selon moi, mais la fonction est intéressante
