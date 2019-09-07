« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Des jeux pour tous les joueurs ! / Vidéo


2480 jeux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auiVH_LCwiw
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 07:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    jeanouillz posted the 07/09/2019 at 07:16 PM
    Nintendo on attends vos prochaines sorties de consoles, un vrai service online, une véritable MAJ qui apporte du neuf putain, j'ai jamais vu la led de notification s'allumer sur la Switch.
    Aussi pensez aux tiers bande de rapaces. Vous les mettez bien en avant lors de l'arrivée d'une nouvelle machine sur le marché mais après c'est l'abandon total niveau soutien
