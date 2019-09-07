accueil
ioop
> blog
Mes prochains jeux PS4 (et vous ?)
Voici ma liste à jour (et vous ???)
Déjà Préco :
Wolfenstein Youngblood (26/07/19)
Man of Medan (30/08/19)
Blacksad (26/09/19)
Shenmue 3 (19/11/19)
A Préco prochainement :
eFootball PES 2020 (10/09/19) ou Fifa 20 (27/09/19)
Death Stranding (8/11/19)
Yakuza 7 (Shin Yakuza) JAP (12/19)
Cyberpunk 2077 (16/04/20)
Marvel's Avengers (15/05/19)
A VOIR :
Ghost Recon Breakpoint (4/10/19)
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (25/10/19)
God & Monsters (25/02/20)
Watch Dogs 3 (6/03/20)
Rainbow Six Quarantine (1T 2020)
Dying Light 2 (Printemps 2020)
posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:12 PM by
ioop
comments (
19
)
suzukube
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:13 PM
Uniquement the last of us 2. Et vous ?
oenomaus
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:14 PM
Plus rien sur console one ou ps4 avant la nextgen , je prendrai les jeux multi sur pc
gemini
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:14 PM
Shenmue 3, Death Stranding, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, (new) Yakuza... et d'autres jeux multi support
sonilka
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:15 PM
Uniquement Death Stranding pour cette seconde moitié de l'année.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:23 PM
Borderlands et Death Stranding et ça risque d'être mes derniers jeux sur PS4 avec FF VII en 2020
shigeryu
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:30 PM
Belle liste!
la mienne :
Death stranding
Luigi's mansion 3
Link's awakening
Shienmoue 3 (si previews/test positif)
Cyberplouc 2077
Tlou2
ff7 remake peut-être
et j'en oublie surement quelques uns...
warminos
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:31 PM
Death Stranding ; Tlou2 ; PES sur ps4
Wolfenstein ; Doom ; Cyberpunk ; Dying Light sur X1X
Shenmue déjà payé
warminos
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:32 PM
Et évidemment FF7 remake et Ghost of Tsushima
ioop
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:33 PM
suzukube
elle va prendre la poussière ta console
edarn
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:39 PM
Deep Down
Shenmue3 (payé avec KS)
TLoU2
Death Stranding & Ghost of Tsushima. (a voir pour ces deux-ci)
FFVII Remake (quand il sera complètement fini et vendu en une fois)
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:40 PM
J'ai 25-30 jeux toutes consoles confondues jusqu'au printemps alors compliqué de tout citer, disons tous les AAA.
kaiden
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
Les prochains perso :
Oninaki
astral chain
MH iceborne
Borderlands 3
code vein
death stranding
shenmue 3
yakuza 7
grandblue fantasy
nioh2
ghost of tsushima
last of us part 2
ff8 hd
ff7remake
cyberpunk
lost soul aside
blasphemous
luigis 's mansion
shin megami tensei switch
persona 5 royal
no more heroes 3
madd
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
Seulement Control et Shenmue 3 pour cette année sur PS4. Luigi's Mansion et Zelda remake pour la switch.
kevisiano
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
ootaniisensei
tu tires ta révérence ayé ?
Perso :
- Wolfenstein Youngblood en coop
- Borderlands 3 en coop
- Death Stranding
- Shenmue 3 (pas Day One)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- FF7 Remake (pas Day One enfin à voir)
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Gears 5 en coop
- Halo Infinite en coop
- Dying Light 2
- DOOM Eternal
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Nioh 2
Bonus : Astral Chain et No More Heroes 3 mais pas la Switch
Putain je viens de voir que je suis pas dans la merde
ed3n
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:52 PM
Sans les impressions écran des commandes et factures TTC je ne te crois pas.
Je taquine, blague à part >
(je note aussi ceux pas encore réceptionnées, et dont les fiches ne sont pas encore dispo pour les précos sur les sites marchands)
- Cyberpunk 2077 en ultra collector de la mort, ainsi que les 4 SteelBooks, et des fringues sur la boutique CD Red (oui, je suis une groupie).
- FFVII Deluxe mais pas le collector de la honte.
- Shadowbringers (édition simple), FFXIV.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
- Silksong.
- The Messenger.
- Celeste en collector de fifou.
- GRIS, le joli collector.
- Persona 5 The Royal.
- Blue Protocol.
- Blasphemous.
- The Last of Us : Part II.
Et plein de jeux de société aussi (un peu HS, mais bon), c'est des oeuvres ludiques aussi, et de plus en plus narratives avec ça >
- Tainted Grail : The Fall of Avalon.
- Middara : Acts I II et III.
- Gloomhaven : Forgotten Circle.
- Arkham Horror : The Circle Undone.
- Arkham Horror : The Dream-Eaters.
- Arkham Horror : Renouveau Path to Carcosa (oui, j'adore un peu trop AH).
- The 7th Citadel (l'attente va être longue).
- Etherfields (l'attente va être longue, bis).
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:53 PM
Prochain achats PS4
Des titres déjà disponible : Horizon Zero Dawn / The Last Guardian / Wipeout Omega / Nioh / Devil May Cry 5 / God of War / Rime
Des titres qui vont arriver : Death Stranding / The Last of US 2 / Ghost of Tsushima
ioop
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 06:57 PM
bien évidemment moi aussi TLOU2 & GOT mais j'ai uniquement indiqué dans ma liste des jeux dont on a au minimum une fenêtre de sortie.
revans
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 07:13 PM
hum, les futures
Gears 5
Cuphead DLC
ORI
Wolf
blacksad
borderland
doom
halo
je crois que c'est tout
xslayer750
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 07:18 PM
Sûr : The Last of Us Part 2
Cyberpunk 2077
Death Stranding
Quasi sûr : Luigi's Mansion 3
On verra : COD Modern Warfare
Gods And Monster
