ioop > blog
Mes prochains jeux PS4 (et vous ?)
Voici ma liste à jour (et vous ???)

Déjà Préco :

Wolfenstein Youngblood (26/07/19)


Man of Medan (30/08/19)


Blacksad (26/09/19)


Shenmue 3 (19/11/19)


A Préco prochainement :

eFootball PES 2020 (10/09/19) ou Fifa 20 (27/09/19)




Death Stranding (8/11/19)


Yakuza 7 (Shin Yakuza) JAP (12/19)


Cyberpunk 2077 (16/04/20)


Marvel's Avengers (15/05/19)


A VOIR :

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (4/10/19)


Call of Duty Modern Warfare (25/10/19)


God & Monsters (25/02/20)


Watch Dogs 3 (6/03/20)


Rainbow Six Quarantine (1T 2020)


Dying Light 2 (Printemps 2020)
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:12 PM by ioop
    comments (19)
    suzukube posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:13 PM
    Uniquement the last of us 2. Et vous ?
    oenomaus posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:14 PM
    Plus rien sur console one ou ps4 avant la nextgen , je prendrai les jeux multi sur pc
    gemini posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:14 PM
    Shenmue 3, Death Stranding, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, (new) Yakuza... et d'autres jeux multi support
    sonilka posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:15 PM
    Uniquement Death Stranding pour cette seconde moitié de l'année.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:23 PM
    Borderlands et Death Stranding et ça risque d'être mes derniers jeux sur PS4 avec FF VII en 2020
    shigeryu posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:30 PM
    Belle liste!

    la mienne :

    Death stranding
    Luigi's mansion 3
    Link's awakening
    Shienmoue 3 (si previews/test positif)

    Cyberplouc 2077
    Tlou2
    ff7 remake peut-être
    et j'en oublie surement quelques uns...
    warminos posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:31 PM
    Death Stranding ; Tlou2 ; PES sur ps4
    Wolfenstein ; Doom ; Cyberpunk ; Dying Light sur X1X
    Shenmue déjà payé
    warminos posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:32 PM
    Et évidemment FF7 remake et Ghost of Tsushima
    ioop posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:33 PM
    suzukube elle va prendre la poussière ta console
    edarn posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:39 PM
    Deep Down
    Shenmue3 (payé avec KS)
    TLoU2
    Death Stranding & Ghost of Tsushima. (a voir pour ces deux-ci)
    FFVII Remake (quand il sera complètement fini et vendu en une fois)
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:40 PM
    J'ai 25-30 jeux toutes consoles confondues jusqu'au printemps alors compliqué de tout citer, disons tous les AAA.
    kaiden posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
    Les prochains perso :

    Oninaki
    astral chain
    MH iceborne
    Borderlands 3
    code vein
    death stranding
    shenmue 3
    yakuza 7
    grandblue fantasy
    nioh2
    ghost of tsushima
    last of us part 2
    ff8 hd
    ff7remake
    cyberpunk
    lost soul aside
    blasphemous
    luigis 's mansion
    shin megami tensei switch
    persona 5 royal
    no more heroes 3
    madd posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Seulement Control et Shenmue 3 pour cette année sur PS4. Luigi's Mansion et Zelda remake pour la switch.
    kevisiano posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
    ootaniisensei tu tires ta révérence ayé ?

    Perso :
    - Wolfenstein Youngblood en coop
    - Borderlands 3 en coop
    - Death Stranding
    - Shenmue 3 (pas Day One)
    - Cyberpunk 2077
    - FF7 Remake (pas Day One enfin à voir)
    - The Last of Us Part 2
    - Watch Dogs Legion
    - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    - Gears 5 en coop
    - Halo Infinite en coop
    - Dying Light 2
    - DOOM Eternal
    - Ghost of Tsushima
    - Nioh 2

    Bonus : Astral Chain et No More Heroes 3 mais pas la Switch

    Putain je viens de voir que je suis pas dans la merde
    ed3n posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:52 PM
    Sans les impressions écran des commandes et factures TTC je ne te crois pas.

    Je taquine, blague à part >
    (je note aussi ceux pas encore réceptionnées, et dont les fiches ne sont pas encore dispo pour les précos sur les sites marchands)

    - Cyberpunk 2077 en ultra collector de la mort, ainsi que les 4 SteelBooks, et des fringues sur la boutique CD Red (oui, je suis une groupie).
    - FFVII Deluxe mais pas le collector de la honte.
    - Shadowbringers (édition simple), FFXIV.
    - Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
    - Silksong.
    - The Messenger.
    - Celeste en collector de fifou.
    - GRIS, le joli collector.
    - Persona 5 The Royal.
    - Blue Protocol.
    - Blasphemous.
    - The Last of Us : Part II.

    Et plein de jeux de société aussi (un peu HS, mais bon), c'est des oeuvres ludiques aussi, et de plus en plus narratives avec ça >

    - Tainted Grail : The Fall of Avalon.
    - Middara : Acts I II et III.
    - Gloomhaven : Forgotten Circle.
    - Arkham Horror : The Circle Undone.
    - Arkham Horror : The Dream-Eaters.
    - Arkham Horror : Renouveau Path to Carcosa (oui, j'adore un peu trop AH).
    - The 7th Citadel (l'attente va être longue).
    - Etherfields (l'attente va être longue, bis).
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:53 PM
    Prochain achats PS4
    Des titres déjà disponible : Horizon Zero Dawn / The Last Guardian / Wipeout Omega / Nioh / Devil May Cry 5 / God of War / Rime
    Des titres qui vont arriver : Death Stranding / The Last of US 2 / Ghost of Tsushima
    ioop posted the 07/09/2019 at 06:57 PM
    bien évidemment moi aussi TLOU2 & GOT mais j'ai uniquement indiqué dans ma liste des jeux dont on a au minimum une fenêtre de sortie.
    revans posted the 07/09/2019 at 07:13 PM
    hum, les futures
    Gears 5
    Cuphead DLC
    ORI
    Wolf
    blacksad
    borderland
    doom
    halo
    je crois que c'est tout
    xslayer750 posted the 07/09/2019 at 07:18 PM
    Sûr : The Last of Us Part 2
    Cyberpunk 2077
    Death Stranding

    Quasi sûr : Luigi's Mansion 3

    On verra : COD Modern Warfare
    Gods And Monster
