Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Les fous de SEGA c’est pour vous ça


Qu’on se le dise c’est purement un aspect collection ça sert a rien dans la vrai vie quoi
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:06 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:08 PM
    SEGA C'EST PLUS FORT QUE TOI !
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:09 PM
    darkxehanort94 C’est cqu’il disait avant de disparaitre askip.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:11 PM
    amassous Ils ont pas disparu, ils sont juste devenue éditeur tiers, ce qui est virtuellement la même chose en fait '' une image de Sonic Boum '' apparaît '' Regardez dans le ciel, c'est une blague facile.
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:23 PM
    darkxehanort94 C'étais le numéro 2 mondiale après Nintendo dans les jeuxvidéo , vus cqu'il est actuellement c'est comme s'il avais disparus pour moi.
