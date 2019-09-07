accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 9 en français !!!
Dispo a 50 cents sur pleins de site ou 0 cents aussi bref
posted the 07/09/2019 at 12:45 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (
3
)
noctis
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 01:00 PM
Amassous
Purée vivement qu'il atterrit il a lair badAss. Pauvre Hachimaru Aufaite une amie est aller a la jap expo elle m'a rapporté le minibook du tome 1 jai relu ce petit chapitre hier mais Samurai 8 aime prendre son temps. C'est agréable et sa annonce une belle odyssey Vivement decembre pour mon Tome 1
amassous
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 01:02 PM
noctis
Pourquoi Hachikaku ????
ça avance lentement mais la menace approche a grand pas !!! Il a detruit une planète là
noctis
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 01:11 PM
amassous
je ne sais pas aussi. Etrange
