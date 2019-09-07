Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 9 en français !!!


Dispo a 50 cents sur pleins de site ou 0 cents aussi bref
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 12:35 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    noctis posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:00 PM
    Amassous Purée vivement qu'il atterrit il a lair badAss. Pauvre Hachimaru Aufaite une amie est aller a la jap expo elle m'a rapporté le minibook du tome 1 jai relu ce petit chapitre hier mais Samurai 8 aime prendre son temps. C'est agréable et sa annonce une belle odyssey Vivement decembre pour mon Tome 1
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:02 PM
    noctis Pourquoi Hachikaku ???? ça avance lentement mais la menace approche a grand pas !!! Il a detruit une planète là
    noctis posted the 07/09/2019 at 01:11 PM
    amassous je ne sais pas aussi. Etrange
