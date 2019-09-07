accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
Collection of Mana Switch en boite 30€ chez la Fnac
J'ai envoyer un mail pour annuler chez Square Enix Shop(c'étais 45€ avec les FDP), en esperant une annulation jviens de le préco direct sur la Fnac !!
Le jeu sors le 27 août !
Fuck le demat.
gat
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:29 AM
c'étais 45€ avec les FDP
Retire "avec".
amassous
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:29 AM
gat
MDRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
sanj
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:37 AM
T'as pas besoin d'envoyer un email pour annuler sur le site de Square-Enix, il y a un bouton pour ça dans la gestion des commandes.
amassous
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:43 AM
sanj
j’ai pas de compte c’et ou??
gunstarred
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:46 AM
Il était dans mon panier quand j'ai vu qu'il y avait 5€ d'offert, mais il était toujours à 40€. Donc j’hésitais à me le prendre.
Mais là, 30 balle plus 5€ en bon d'achat, je ne dit pas non.
birmou
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:55 AM
gat
malroth
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:56 AM
merci
commandé à l'instant.
j'ai aussi annulé chez la boutique Square enix
amassous
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 11:58 AM
malroth
De rien
T’a annulé comment?
guiguif
posted
the 07/09/2019 at 12:02 PM
avec 5 euros pour las adherent
