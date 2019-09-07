Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Collection of Mana Switch en boite 30€ chez la Fnac


J'ai envoyer un mail pour annuler chez Square Enix Shop(c'étais 45€ avec les FDP), en esperant une annulation jviens de le préco direct sur la Fnac !!

Le jeu sors le 27 août !

Fuck le demat.
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:26 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    gat posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:29 AM
    c'étais 45€ avec les FDP

    Retire "avec".
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:29 AM
    gat MDRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
    sanj posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:37 AM
    T'as pas besoin d'envoyer un email pour annuler sur le site de Square-Enix, il y a un bouton pour ça dans la gestion des commandes.
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:43 AM
    sanj j’ai pas de compte c’et ou??
    gunstarred posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:46 AM
    Il était dans mon panier quand j'ai vu qu'il y avait 5€ d'offert, mais il était toujours à 40€. Donc j’hésitais à me le prendre.
    Mais là, 30 balle plus 5€ en bon d'achat, je ne dit pas non.
    birmou posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:55 AM
    gat
    malroth posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:56 AM
    merci

    commandé à l'instant.

    j'ai aussi annulé chez la boutique Square enix
    amassous posted the 07/09/2019 at 11:58 AM
    malroth De rien
    T’a annulé comment?
    guiguif posted the 07/09/2019 at 12:02 PM
    avec 5 euros pour las adherent
