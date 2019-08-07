accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
eldren
,
cristaleus
,
yamy
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
plistter
,
e3payne
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
opthomas
,
shanks
,
kira93
,
furtifdor
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
eruroraito7
,
jozen15
,
jenicris
,
sonilka
,
misterpixel
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
tolgafury
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
hatefield
,
sora78
,
binou87
,
namxi
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcus62
,
chester
,
genzzo
,
makotoniijima
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
kevisiano
,
smashfan
,
axlenz
,
wadewilson
,
xslayer750
,
marchand2sable
Death Stranding
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Kojima Productions
action
profile
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
rickornichon
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
parazyt6425
,
opthomas
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onykarts
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
anakaris
,
lyuchiwa10
,
triku
,
receiversms
,
ravyxxs
,
giusnake
sora78
sora78
Death Stranding sur PC + Demo avec le RTX activé !!!
Exclusivités PS4
https://coub.com/view/1vi99r
Resetera - Evian
-
/
posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:19 AM by sora78
sora78
comments (
8
)
escobar
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:22 AM
mais
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:25 AM
La version PS4 est K.O.
On aura peut-être ce rendu sur PS5
jozen15
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:26 AM
le batard
shanks
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
J'y ai cru
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:39 AM
Et après, qu'on vienne pas me dire que Kojima est un génie...
Il mate des films et l'actualité dans le monde, il t'en fait un jeu et tout le monde devient fou...
shigeryu
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:40 AM
aiolia081
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:52 AM
C'est exactement ce à quoi me fait penser le jeu.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/08/2019 at 11:55 AM
Shincloud
On aura peut-être ce rendu sur PS5
Il mate des films et l'actualité dans le monde, il t'en fait un jeu et tout le monde devient fou...