profile
kalas28
46
Likes
Likers
kalas28
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 686
visites since opening : 637492
kalas28 > blog
all
Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 sort en occident+trailer


il débarquera en 2019 sur ps4.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/06/2019 at 08:07 PM by kalas28
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre