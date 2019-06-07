profile
name : Code Vein
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
guiguif
Code Vein montre sa cinematique d'intro en anime
Tout est dans le titre.

    posted the 07/06/2019 at 05:31 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    killia posted the 07/06/2019 at 05:55 PM
    La musique est vraiment sympa et l'opening donne envie. J'attends de l'avoir manette en main pour me faire une idée du scénario et l'ambiance assez sombre vendu.
