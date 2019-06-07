accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous
Kana annonce les tomes 1 & 2 de Samurai 8 pour ..
Le 6 décembre 2019 donc va falloir attendre
http://samurai8.kana.fr/index.php/chapitres/
posted the 07/06/2019 at 10:57 AM by
amassous
shao
posted
the 07/06/2019 at 10:59 AM
Sinon c'est bien là où ça en est? J'ai feuilleté quelques chapitres mais ça me semblait classique de chez classique.
hachimaruden
posted
the 07/06/2019 at 11:17 AM
Oh ça fera un petit cadeau pour noël
amassous
posted
the 07/06/2019 at 11:28 AM
shao
On est encore dans la phase d’explication de concept , y'a un gros combat dans le prochain chapitre la
hachimaruden
nakata
posted
the 07/06/2019 at 11:49 AM
amassous
t’en es où avec tes ratons laveurs
?
amassous
posted
the 07/06/2019 at 12:11 PM
nakata
chut , c'est un projet SECRET
