Kana annonce les tomes 1 & 2 de Samurai 8 pour ..
Le 6 décembre 2019 donc va falloir attendre

http://samurai8.kana.fr/index.php/chapitres/
    posted the 07/06/2019 at 10:57 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    shao posted the 07/06/2019 at 10:59 AM


    Sinon c'est bien là où ça en est? J'ai feuilleté quelques chapitres mais ça me semblait classique de chez classique.
    hachimaruden posted the 07/06/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Oh ça fera un petit cadeau pour noël
    amassous posted the 07/06/2019 at 11:28 AM
    shao On est encore dans la phase d’explication de concept , y'a un gros combat dans le prochain chapitre la
    hachimaruden
    nakata posted the 07/06/2019 at 11:49 AM
    amassous t’en es où avec tes ratons laveurs ?
    amassous posted the 07/06/2019 at 12:11 PM
    nakata chut , c'est un projet SECRET
