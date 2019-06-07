« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bandai Namco Games
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] One Piece : Pirate Warriors 4 / Teaser





Date de sortie : 2020

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoWQKfjluYo
    posted the 07/06/2019 at 07:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    birmou posted the 07/06/2019 at 07:37 AM
    Yes
