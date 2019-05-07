ajouter un tigre
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
[Vinyles] Un beau coffret pour FFVII Remake
Un magnifique coffret Vinyles sera disponible uniquement sur la boutique Square Enix pour 87€ à la base le prix était de 59.99€



Chaque coffrets sera fabriqué sur commandes, commande qui ouvriront le 7 Juillet.

Qui va craquer ?
https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/565578/vinyles-final-fantasy-vii-remake-and-final-fantasy-vii
    posted the 07/05/2019 at 06:24 PM by leblogdeshacka
    gat posted the 07/05/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Need.
    kaiden posted the 07/05/2019 at 07:02 PM
    j'aime bien la couv' ...le broyeur de cloud
