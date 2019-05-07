accueil
profile
name :
Death Stranding
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
action
action
Death Stranding: si il était sorti il y a 20 ans...
Je partage avec vous cette petite découverte.
posted the 07/05/2019 at 01:43 PM by xenofamicom
xenofamicom
comments (4)
4
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/05/2019 at 01:51 PM
Et le pire, c'est qu'à cette époque, on aurait kiffé à mort
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/05/2019 at 01:54 PM
icebergbrulant
: On aurait pas eu les mêmes acteurs
mais clairement oui, on aurait kiffé "sa race"
birmou
posted
the 07/05/2019 at 01:56 PM
Ça me fait penser a Vagrant Story
krilinchauve
posted
the 07/05/2019 at 02:17 PM
Les jeux PS1 étaient tellement horribles.
Heureusement que la N64 avait des filtres de lissage
Heureusement que la N64 avait des filtres de lissage