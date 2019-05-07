profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
Death Stranding: si il était sorti il y a 20 ans...
Je partage avec vous cette petite découverte.

    posted the 07/05/2019 at 01:43 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (4)
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/05/2019 at 01:51 PM
    Et le pire, c'est qu'à cette époque, on aurait kiffé à mort
    xenofamicom posted the 07/05/2019 at 01:54 PM
    icebergbrulant : On aurait pas eu les mêmes acteurs mais clairement oui, on aurait kiffé "sa race"
    birmou posted the 07/05/2019 at 01:56 PM
    Ça me fait penser a Vagrant Story
    krilinchauve posted the 07/05/2019 at 02:17 PM
    Les jeux PS1 étaient tellement horribles.

    Heureusement que la N64 avait des filtres de lissage
