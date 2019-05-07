profile
Charts US : le top 10 des ventes par console

Grand Theft Auto V
Red Dead Redemption II
Call of Duty : WWII
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII
Call of Duty : Black Ops III
Marvel's Spider-Man
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
God of War
NBA 2K18
Battlefield 1




Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Party
Splatoon 2
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu
Pokémon Let's Go, Evoli
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe




Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty : WWII
Call of Duty : Black Ops III
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII
Red Dead Redemption II
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
Battlefield 1
Star Wars : Battlefront
Call of Duty : Advanced Warfare
Destiny 2
JVC - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1071207/etats-unis-la-liste-des-jeux-les-plus-vendus-de-la-generation.htm
    posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:37 AM by gat
    comments (7)
    birmou posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:42 AM
    Bravo pour les 100 coms
    marchand2sable posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:50 AM
    Le top Nintendo est classe, le reste c'est une horreur sans nom
    axlenz posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:51 AM
    Je suppose que ça doit être approximativement le même top en Europe avec surement FIFA dans le top sur PS4 et One
    churos45 posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:52 AM
    Take-Two, Activision, EA, Nintendo et un peu de Sony
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:56 AM
    2 exclus PS4
    10 exclus Switch
    0 exclus Microsoft

    Le pop-corn est prêt, vous pouvez y aller !!
    denton posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:57 AM
    ROCKSTAR
    shao posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Je vois rien d'horrible perso.
    Chaque console joue son rôle. Les PS4/One font vendre énormément au tiers et la switch les exclu Nintendo.
    C'est clairement pas une surprise ce top.
