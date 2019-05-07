Grand Theft Auto V
Red Dead Redemption II
Call of Duty : WWII
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII
Call of Duty : Black Ops III
Marvel's Spider-Man
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
God of War
NBA 2K18
Battlefield 1
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Party
Splatoon 2
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu
Pokémon Let's Go, Evoli
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty : WWII
Call of Duty : Black Ops III
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII
Red Dead Redemption II
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
Battlefield 1
Star Wars : Battlefront
Call of Duty : Advanced Warfare
Destiny 2
tags :
posted the 07/05/2019 at 11:37 AM by gat
10 exclus Switch
0 exclus Microsoft
Le pop-corn est prêt, vous pouvez y aller !!
Chaque console joue son rôle. Les PS4/One font vendre énormément au tiers et la switch les exclu Nintendo.
C'est clairement pas une surprise ce top.