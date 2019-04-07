Kailash has important religious significance to various faiths. They think that Kailash is central to its cosmology, and a major pilgrimage site for some Buddhist traditions. Pilgrims of several religions believe that circumambulating Mount Kailash on foot is a holy ritual that will bring good fortune. So，every year, thousands make a pilgrimage to Kailash, following a tradition going back thousands of years. Do you want to know more information about Kailash, Great Tibet Tour helps you Searching for your perfect Tibet tour. We Provide amazing tours in Tibet and best tour operator in Tibet with the reasonable price.If you want to book a Kailash tour package from Malaysia and at a reasonable price. Great Tibet Tour helps you Searching for your perfect Tibet tour. We Provide amazing tours in Tibet and best tour operator in Tibet with the reasonable price.more information about：hotel Himalaya darchendarchen hotels