lt93
> blog
[BD]The Walking Dead: c'est FINI .
The Walking Dead
chapitre 193
readcomiconline.to
-
https://readcomiconline.to/Comic/The-Walking-Dead/Issue-193?id=157578#1
posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:13 PM by
lt93
comments (
9
)
zekk
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:25 PM
le mec a quand même bien gérer son coup, pour bien cacher la fin
narphe1
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:26 PM
lu ce matin , beaucoup apprécié pour ma part ! Bizarre de se dire que y'en aura plus ..
lt93
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:34 PM
narphe1
Ça va faire un vide.
cristaleus
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:44 PM
On apprend l'origine du virus zombificateur finalement ?
alozius
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:50 PM
Quelqu’un peut résumer la fin en quelques mots les amis svp?
narphe1
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:53 PM
pour l'origine du virus il l'aurais confirmé à un panel , la réponse n'est pas dans les comics pour ceux qui se demanderait
https://www.dreadcentral.com/news/280328/sdcc18-robert-kirkman-confirms-what-caused-the-walking-deads-zombie-outbreak/
asakk
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 04:59 PM
alozius
tiens voilà un article qui spoil la fin
http://www.premiere.fr/Series/News-Series/The-Walking-Dead-Comment-se-termine-la-BD-?&tb_cb=1
kroseur
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 05:27 PM
C'est une blague l'histoire de la meth de Breaking Bad pour expliquer les origines des zombies de WD ?
ritalix
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 06:21 PM
sérieux, finis ... une partie de ma jeunesse s'envole donc ...
je possède au moins 15 tomes
