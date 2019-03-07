profile
lt93 > blog
[BD]The Walking Dead: c'est FINI .
The Walking Dead chapitre 193

readcomiconline.to - https://readcomiconline.to/Comic/The-Walking-Dead/Issue-193?id=157578#1
    posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:13 PM by lt93
    comments (9)
    zekk posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:25 PM
    le mec a quand même bien gérer son coup, pour bien cacher la fin
    narphe1 posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:26 PM
    lu ce matin , beaucoup apprécié pour ma part ! Bizarre de se dire que y'en aura plus ..
    lt93 posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:34 PM
    narphe1 Ça va faire un vide.
    cristaleus posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:44 PM
    On apprend l'origine du virus zombificateur finalement ?
    alozius posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:50 PM
    Quelqu’un peut résumer la fin en quelques mots les amis svp?
    narphe1 posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:53 PM
    pour l'origine du virus il l'aurais confirmé à un panel , la réponse n'est pas dans les comics pour ceux qui se demanderait https://www.dreadcentral.com/news/280328/sdcc18-robert-kirkman-confirms-what-caused-the-walking-deads-zombie-outbreak/
    asakk posted the 07/03/2019 at 04:59 PM
    alozius tiens voilà un article qui spoil la fin
    http://www.premiere.fr/Series/News-Series/The-Walking-Dead-Comment-se-termine-la-BD-?&tb_cb=1
    kroseur posted the 07/03/2019 at 05:27 PM
    C'est une blague l'histoire de la meth de Breaking Bad pour expliquer les origines des zombies de WD ?
    ritalix posted the 07/03/2019 at 06:21 PM
    sérieux, finis ... une partie de ma jeunesse s'envole donc ...

    je possède au moins 15 tomes
