skuldleif
skuldleif
> blog
xbox game pass les jeux de juillet!
les dates :
shadow of war,my time at portia,undertale le 4/07
le reste c'est pour le 11/07
https://twitter.com/xboxgamepass
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:14 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
8
)
sosky
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:19 PM
J'aimerais bien un Shadow of War en jeux PS+ pour les mois à venir
skuldleif
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:22 PM
j'etais sur que shadow of war allait arriver ,jai bien fais de pas céder en promo
axlrose
pas de ac odyssey pour l'instant
mizuki
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:33 PM
Perso j'attends toujours les Halo sur PC comme annoncé à l'E3
evilchris
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:34 PM
Blazing chrome
je croise les doigts pour mortal kombat 11 ^^
cajp45
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:53 PM
Cool pour dead rising 4 ^^
thedoctor
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:54 PM
Dead Rising 4 enfin, depuis le temps que j'attends
misterpixel
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 01:59 PM
sosky
Il est sur le PS Now.
OH yes Dead Rising 4!
voxen
posted
the 07/03/2019 at 02:24 PM
Cool mais rien pour moi.
