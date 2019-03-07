profile
xbox game pass les jeux de juillet!


les dates :
shadow of war,my time at portia,undertale le 4/07
le reste c'est pour le 11/07
https://twitter.com/xboxgamepass
    comments (8)
    sosky posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:19 PM
    J'aimerais bien un Shadow of War en jeux PS+ pour les mois à venir
    skuldleif posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:22 PM
    j'etais sur que shadow of war allait arriver ,jai bien fais de pas céder en promo
    axlrose pas de ac odyssey pour l'instant
    mizuki posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:33 PM
    Perso j'attends toujours les Halo sur PC comme annoncé à l'E3
    evilchris posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:34 PM
    Blazing chrome je croise les doigts pour mortal kombat 11 ^^
    cajp45 posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:53 PM
    Cool pour dead rising 4 ^^
    thedoctor posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:54 PM
    Dead Rising 4 enfin, depuis le temps que j'attends
    misterpixel posted the 07/03/2019 at 01:59 PM
    sosky Il est sur le PS Now.

    OH yes Dead Rising 4!
    voxen posted the 07/03/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Cool mais rien pour moi.
